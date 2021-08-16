Apex Legends Season 11 Trailer: When can players see Respawn's new content?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends' developers are due to unveil Season 11 sometime in the future.

With Season 10 having only just been unleashed into the hectic battle royale universe, this has not stopped segments of the gaming community speculating in terms of what could be hiding up Respawn Entertainment's sleeve.

Seer is the newest legend to arrive on the scene, with Season 11 to provide an equally eye-opening new arrival.

Apex has bloomed into one of the biggest titles currently on the market - proving more than a match for Fortnite which has always been considered to be the undisputed king of battle royale gaming.

There is plenty more where that came from, with Respawn set to release even more content for players to enjoy.

Apex Legends Season 11 Trailer

At this time, it is not yet known when the trailer for Apex Legends Season 11 will be showcased. During EA Play Live, we got to see numerous advertisements from Respawn regarding the cinematics, gameplay footage and new additions to the Battle Pass.

As we mentioned above regarding Season 10, it is not expected to be unveiled for some time with Emergence having only just dropped.

But fear not! We will provide further updates as soon as more information emerges in due course - so stay tuned!

