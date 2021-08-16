Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The official Formula 1 website recently conducted a fan poll with one simple question, who has been the best driver so far this season?

Unbelievably, current championship leader and arguable GOAT of the sport Lewis Hamilton was nowhere near the top of the list.

The seven-time world champion and 99-time race winner divides opinion at the best of times, with many fans of the sport seemingly loving hating him for how dominant he is, winning the previous four world championships in a row and seemingly holding a monopoly over the sport.

In the fan vote held by the official F1 website, Hamilton finished a measly eighth place, behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso, with the Stevenage-born driver scoring a rating of 7.2 out of 10, which pales in comparison to the scores of both Verstappen and Norris, who received an impressive 8.8.

Hamilton has not had his best season, especially by his standards, but he still finds himself atop of the championship standings, eight points clear of Verstappen.

One would assume that the crash at the British Grand Prix is still fresh in the minds of many of the fans who voted and played a factor on the outcome, with many justifiably upset that Hamilton ultimately got away with a lenient penalty and won, whilst Verstappen was was the victim of a 51g crash round Copse corner, resulting in the Netherlands man going to hospital.

No one can discredit the drivers ahead of Hamilton on the list for their performances this season, especially in cars that, for most, are levels below Hamilton’s Mercedes, but to see the current championship leader and seven-time world champion so far down is jarring nonetheless.

With the F1 season resuming around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in late August, the title battle between Hamilton and Verstappen looks set to go down to the wire, and F1 fans will be hoping what has been a thrilling season so far will have the climax it deserves.

