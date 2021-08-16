Tottenham transfer news: Spurs ready to make offer as Atletico see £51m bid rejected

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Tottenham are ready to make an offer for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vlahovic?

Following a breakout season in which he scored 21 times in Serie A, Vlahovic has been the subject of much speculation this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea were both linked in June but more recent speculation has placed Tottenham as his likeliest suitors from the Premier League.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Express recently reported that Spurs are preparing a bid for the 21-year-old.

Sky Sport Italia make a similar claim, stating that Tottenham are 'ready to present an offer' close to what they were willing to pay for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

How much could Vlahovic cost?

It's pretty clear Fiorentina want big bucks for Vlahovic.

Sky Sport Italia claim that they have essentially turned down a €60m (£51m) proposal from Atletico Madrid, suggesting Spurs will have to eclipse that sum to land the Serbian international.

Interestingly, Sky Sports also recently reported that Tottenham were willing to pay £60m for Inter star Martinez.

While it's unknown whether Fiorentina would accept such a bid for their own star striker, it's clear Spurs will need to commit to that level of spending after the Italian side snubbed Atletico's offer.

Would Vlahovic be a better signing than Martinez?

Vlahovic has already shown enormous potential in his short career but last season was his first as a regular starter, so it remains to be seen whether he can sustain that level of output over a prolonged period. £60m is a lot of money to find out.

Martinez, on the other hand, is only two years older and has already achieved a great deal in his career. He's twice hit double figures in the Serie A scoring charts, helped Inter to the title last season and this summer played a role in Argentina winning the Copa America.

Martinez is the safer bet as things stand, but who knows how good he'll prove to be over the course of the next few years.

What does this mean for Harry Kane?

It's no secret that Tottenham are facing a battle to keep Harry Kane this summer with Manchester City reportedly preparing another bid for the England captain.

Whether they're targeting Vlahovic as Kane's replacement, however, remains a matter of speculation.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was previously claimed by The Telegraph that Spurs are eyeing the Fiorentina prodigy as someone who can support Kane rather than succeed him in the starting XI.

Nonetheless, Spurs would surely be a little more open to parting with Kane if they'd already sealed the services of a direct replacement.

