WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly a huge fan of the segment on Friday Night SmackDown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Various reports have emerged regarding the segment, with reputable sources claiming that the promo battle was completely unrehearsed and unscripted, which isn't that common for WWE.

As first reported by Ringside News and later corroborated by Dave Meltzer, John Cena and Roman Reigns didn't go over what they were going to say to one another before their segment opened SmackDown last week.

The segment was produced by Jamie Noble, with Cena writing his own lines, with Paul Heyman helping Roman Reigns figure out what he was going to say to the Hollywood megastar.

Writer Michael Kirschenbaum was reportedly responsible for the segment, which Vince McMahon is said to have loved, and played a big role in what we saw on Friday night.

Kirschenbaum ensured that the promos didn't go "off the rails". He also made sure Kevin Dunn was aware of the music cues that were needed for Reigns and Cena.

Both Roman Reigns and John Cena are believed to have a degree of creative freedom in their current roles, so it isn't all that surprising to hear that they were given the opportunity to cut unscripted promos on the show.

The various reports acknowledge that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman wanted to add some "shock value" to their segment with Cena to get fans talking.

The pair reportedly were inspired by the worked shoot promos used by Cena and The Rock during their 2011 feud, using these as a model for their work on SmackDown last week.

As noted, John Cena is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

You can watch WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and on the WWE Network in all other international markets.

