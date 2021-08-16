Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is ready to put on a 'great performance' against Oleksandr Usyk, according to his long-time trainer Rob McCracken.

The unified world heavyweight champion will face the former undisputed cruiserweight champion a month on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

McCracken wrapped up his work with the Team GB Boxing squad at the Tokyo Olympics last week and is set to jet off to Sheffield.

And 'Boxing Bob' is confident AJ can get the job done in emphatic fashion, telling Sky Sports: “[AJ] is doing fine, he’s where he needs to be.

“I’ll get back and there will still be seven weeks [before his fight], which is a long time in a 36-minute fight.

“He’s in the position he needs to be in. We’ll get back, me and the team who work with AJ, so we can put the work together, get the sparring and prep right.

“[That’s] so he can put on a great performance in his next heavyweight title fight.”

Joshua, 31, suffered a devastating seventh-round TKO defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr two years ago at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Watford-born bruiser will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that fateful night but insists he has made the correct adjustments during training to account for McCracken's temporary absence.

"Usyk will bring in Vasiliy Lomachenko's dad. He works with Russ Anber," Joshua added.

"I have a list of different nutritionists and strength and conditioning coaches that he will bring in for this fight.

"He is changing his team because people have a wealth of knowledge.

"It's been good having a wider team and working collectively."

Anthony Joshua is in training for his first fight since December of last year

Joshua has also recruited 25-year-old Irish prospect Thomas Carty as a sparring partner for the Usyk super-fight.

Before his fight with Usyk, Derek Chisora also brought in Carty to replicate the Ukrainian.

"I am left-handed and I'm light on my feet, I utilise a lot of movement, so I naturally emulate Usyk," Carty explained.

"It's a tactical advantage but only if utilised properly. I don't have an extra arm or leg. But I do see the benefits.

"So many orthodox guys have only boxed orthodox fighters.

"It makes me stand out. I'm a young, Irish, southpaw heavyweight - there are no others!"

