Jessica Black: Liverpool could miss out of the Top 4!
Brought to you by The High Performance Podcast
Football Content Creator & Pundit Jessica Black believes Liverpool could miss out of the Top 4!
Liverpool struggled to make the Top 4 last season after suffering major injuries and so far have signed Ibrahim Konate to bolster the playing squad. Jessica believes Leicester City can leapfrog Liverpool this season and claim a Champions League spot.
She said "I think Leicester make the top 4, I think Liverpool misses out. I have huge questions, they have not really done anything in the transfer window. I know Konate is a good player but you got injury issues"!
Liverpool was Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson to name just two suffer long injuries in the 2020/21 campaign. Jessica feels that although these such players are coming back "recovering from injuries is not linear".
Jessica ended by saying "So for me, I don't think Liverpool is freshened up enough, I think they're quite stale".
Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-0 in their opening game of Premier League with Mo Salah assisting 2 goals and scoring one. We also saw the return of Virgil van Dijk after he missed the majority of last season with a terrible knee injury.
