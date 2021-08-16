Jessica Black: Liverpool could miss out of the Top 4!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Content Creator & Pundit Jessica Black believes Liverpool could miss out of the Top 4!

Liverpool struggled to make the Top 4 last season after suffering major injuries and so far have signed Ibrahim Konate to bolster the playing squad. Jessica believes Leicester City can leapfrog Liverpool this season and claim a Champions League spot.

She said "I think Leicester make the top 4, I think Liverpool misses out. I have huge questions, they have not really done anything in the transfer window. I know Konate is a good player but you got injury issues"!

Liverpool was Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson to name just two suffer long injuries in the 2020/21 campaign. Jessica feels that although these such players are coming back "recovering from injuries is not linear".

Jessica ended by saying "So for me, I don't think Liverpool is freshened up enough, I think they're quite stale".

Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-0 in their opening game of Premier League with Mo Salah assisting 2 goals and scoring one. We also saw the return of Virgil van Dijk after he missed the majority of last season with a terrible knee injury.

