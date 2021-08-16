Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi made the shock move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The Argentine wanted to stay at Barca but, despite his wishes, a deal could not be completed due to the club's financial situation.

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

But how much does he earn at PSG? And how does his wages compare to the world's best footballers?

The Radio Times have named the 10 highest-paid footballers in the world in 2021.

They have based their figures on reports from L’Equipe, Forbes and other official sources.

All figures are before tax and do not include bonuses, extra fees and sponsorship deals.

View the top 10 highest-paid players in the world below...

10. Robert Lewandowski – £350,000-per-week

9. David De Gea – £375,000-per-week

8. Kevin De Bruyne – £385,000-per-week

7. Kylian Mbappe – £410,000-per-week

6. Gareth Bale – £500,000-per-week

5. Luis Suarez – £575,000-per-week

4. Antoine Griezmann – £575,000-per-week

3. Neymar – £606,000-per-week

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – £900,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi – £960,000-per-week

So Messi retains his status as the world's highest-paid player after joining PSG.

He takes top spot ahead of eternal rival Ronaldo. The Juventus star earns £60,000-per-week less than Messi.

Neymar rounds out the top three, just ahead of La Liga duo Suarez and Griezmann.

Bale has been out of favour at Real Madrid but takes sixth, ahead of Mbappe, who is the third of three PSG players inside the top 10.

De Bruyne is the Premier League's highest-paid player ahead of De Gea, while Lewandowski is comfortably the best-paid player in German football.

In total, the top 10 highest-paid players in the world features three players from Ligue 1, three from La Liga, two from the Premier League and one each from Serie A and the Bundesliga.

