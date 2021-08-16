Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Samoa Joe has opened up about his time as one of the colour commentators on Monday Night Raw.

Samoa Joe served as a commentator on Monday Night Raw at various points between 2019 and 2021 while he was medically unable to wrestle, leaving the spot after WrestleMania 37 in April.

Speaking with Louis Dangoor, the NXT star opened up about his experience in the "incredibly difficult position" of being a commentator on WWE's flagship show.

Samoa Joe spoke generally about how being a commentator is an incredibly difficult role, but noted that it's even tougher for the play-by-play announcers like Michael Cole, Tom Phillips and Vic Joseph.

Joe said that he had a "fantastic time" getting to call the action while unable to wrestle, saying that he enjoyed learning more about the production side of wrestling:

Incredibly difficult position, especially for my compatriot who is sitting and running traffic, guys like Michael Cole, Tom (Phillips), Vic Joseph, these guys are next level when it comes to getting in the trenches and knocking it out. Anybody who sits in that seat. Raw, SmackDown, NXT, it's an incredibly difficult place to be. That being said, it was a fantastic time. I really enjoyed learning so much more about the greater production side of what we do. How hard all those men work. From the guys slinging the cameras to the audio booms, it's incredible the amount of physical and mental effort that goes to putting on a live show every week. It was a lot of fun and I enjoyed it a tremendous amount. I learned a lot too.

You can watch NXT TakeOver 36, where Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, live on the WWE Network on August 22.

