Women’s International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs Lyon, Date, Venue and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Europe and the United States both considered powerhouses in women’s football, there have long been calls to establish a competition which pits the best teams from each region against each other.

The WICC does exactly this. Although it is just a friendly tournament, football fans are fervently looking forward to watching the two best teams in Europe go against two top sides from the US.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about the upcoming WICC.

Who is playing in the Women’s International Champions Cup?

FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais are the representatives from Europe. Barcelona enjoyed a historic season earlier this year, winning the Women’s Champions League for the first time. They also claimed Primera División and Copa de la Reina titles.

In contrast, Lyon had a difficult season. The team could not match their own lofty standards, failing to retain their Division 1 Féminine title for the first time in 15 years.

Barcelona and Lyon are set to come up against NWSL sides Portland Thorns and Houston Dash.

The Thorns are in dominant form, having extended an unbeaten run to seven games at the weekend. They are also the reigning champions of the NWSL Challenge Cup and will be playing in their home venue for the WICC.

Houston Dash are struggling this season, and currently sit eighth in the NWSL table. The side showed their winning credentials last year, however, taking home the inaugural Challenge Cup.

When and where is the Women’s International Champions Cup?

The WICC is due to take place at Providence Park in Portland. Matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday, but the time difference means the games will be played in the early morning of Thursday and Sunday in the UK.

Lyon will take on Barcelona on Thursday 19th August at 1:30am BST, before the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash play at 4am BST.

The losing European team will meet the losing American team on Sunday 22nd August at 12:30am BST, followed by the fixture between the two winning sides at 3am BST.

How can I watch the Women’s International Champions Cup?

The WICC will be streamed live on DAZN with English language commentary, as well as French and Spanish commentary for those respective matchups.

The matches will be shown on DAZN for subscribers, and will also be available for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel in more than 120 markets across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa.

News Now - Sport News