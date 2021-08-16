Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Vardy has always enjoyed winding up opposition fans after scoring against their teams - and he was at it again when he netted for Leicester in their Premier League opener with Wolves on Saturday.

The strike was the 119th of Vardy's top-flight career - a remarkable accomplishment given that he only made his Premier League debut seven years ago. Now one of the competition's top 20 goalscorers of all time, the prolific 34-year-old shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Vardy, who claimed the Premier League Golden Boot award two seasons ago, kickstarted his tally for the new campaign with a fine strike against Bruno Lage's men.

The former England striker produced a neat finish to turn the ball past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa just before half-time at the King Power Stadium. He then decided to celebrate by standing in front of the away supporters and howling like a wolf.

Vardy was clearly loving every minute as he lauded his goal over supporters of the Foxes' Midlands rivals.

The travelling Wolves fans, though, didn't appreciate Vardy's gesture one bit - as viral video footage of the celebration taken from the visiting supporters' section proves.

Due to the explicit nature of the reaction, we can't describe it in full here. However, the clip concerned can be seen below...

It's been a tough summer for the Wolves fans, having seen former manager Nuno Espírito Santo depart for Tottenham, as well as losing first-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio to Roma.

The outlook for this season doesn't seem particularly bright for the Molineux club either, which is another reason why Vardy's s***housery didn't go down well with the Wolves contingent - many of whom were absolutely seething.

As much of a negative reaction as the former Fleetwood frontman received from visiting supporters during Leicester's 1-0 victory on Saturday, he can expect a far worse reception when the Foxes visit Wolves in the reverse fixture in February.

Knowing Vardy, though, he's probably looking forward to the occasion.

