The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Games of All-time - FIFA and Fortnite miss out

There have been truly enormous gaming franchises over the years, but some have been far bigger than anyone may expect.

You would think that the likes of FIFA, Grand Theft Auto, Fortnite and maybe even Apex Legends are easily making this list, considering the impact on the industry, as a whole, they have had in recent years.

In fact, you would be sorely mistaken. In fact, not a single franchise from Europe or North American even made this list.

Some of these titles you might not have even heard of, others may have slipped your mind completely when thinking of some of the all-time best moneymakers.

Enough talk! Here are the top 10 highest-grossing games in the history of the industry:

According to VGSales, here is the list in its entirety (including inflation):

10. Fantasy Westward Journey

The Chinese gaming market is bigger than any of us probably realise. Together with the second game of the franchise, it is easily one of the biggest money-making titles of all time with a lifetime revenue of £4.6 billion.

9. Monster Strike

With worldwide profits of £5.8 billion, this role-playing game for the Nintendo 3DS really took off and was a hugely popular title in Japan and other parts of Asia, and continues with those levels of universal approval to this day.

8. Lineage

This medieval fantasy role-playing game is similar to the Age of Empires franchise that is more known across Europe. However, Lineage has made far more than their Western rivals have, with £7 billion lifetime revenue.

7. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is, quite possibly, the first gaming series on this list that you recognised. With £7 billion worth of revenue since the game was launched back in 2005, the series continues to grow at an astronomical rate.

6. League of Legends

Riot Games brought us League of Legends in 2009 and made £1 billion in five years alone. The consistent updates and player demand easily see this game rank as one of the highest moneymakers.

5. CrossFire

First released in 2007 in South Korea, it is still a fairly unknown title in the West, in comparison to the Counter-Strike series. CrossFire reached the all-important £8 billion mark in 2019, making it one of the best-sellers in history.

4. Dungeon Fighter Online

Another Japanese fighting game, similar to Tekken, that has taken off astronomically in the East since its launch in 2005.

3. Street Fighter 2

We couldn't forget about this game, which is still being played by millions to this day, and set the parameters for other big-name titles such as Mortal Kombat, Tekken and more.

2. Space Invaders

No, we can scarcely believe it either. First launched in 1978 and appearing in arcades across the globe, it is also considered as one of the most influential games in history and helped gaming blossom into an industry from a simple novelty.

1. Pac-Man

Of course, as mentioned above, this might have been the one that you forgot about.

When it launched in 1980, not many people initially thought much about the Pac-Man series. However, two years later, it had already accumulated over £1 billion in cabinet sales.

The last accounted record was in 2016, where according to GameRevolution, Pack-Man had grossed more than £8.6 billion. Simply mind-boggling figures over a game that possesses an incredibly simple concept.

