Man United Transfer News: Paul Pogba could earn £220k more per week next season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG will offer Paul Pogba huge wages to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season, the Independent reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

The report discloses that the French side are keen to sign the World Cup winner, but will need to wait until the end of the season to make a move after signing Lionel Messi. The report goes on to reveal that they are set to offer the 28-year-old a weekly wage of €600,000 (£510,000) to move to Paris next season.

Pogba's contract expires at the end of the season, and as yet he has not agreed a new deal with the Old Trafford club.

How much does Pogba currently earn?

Should Pogba agree the deal with PSG, then he will be greatly increasing his weekly wage. Sportrac reports that the player currently earns £290,000 a week at Manchester United, which makes him the fourth highest paid player at the club. Pogba's wages would increase by £220,000 a week if he signs the contract with PSG.

Enter Giveaway

How did Pogba perform vs Leeds?

The Frenchman has started off the season in excellent form. It might only have been the first game of the 21/22 campaign, but Pogba ran the show for United in their 5-1 win over Leeds. He had four assists in the game, which is a remarkable total for one match.

Talksport disclosed that the four assists in one game equalled a Premier League record. If Pogba can keep up his good start to the season in the weeks and months to come, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could be title contenders.

Man United 5-1 Leeds! Check out full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is this a worst-case scenario for United?

Losing Pogba on a free transfer would be really bad news for United. Not only has he started the season in excellent form, but it wouldn't look good for a big club to lose one of their most important players for free. If he was to leave, it goes without saying that United would prefer Pogba to leave for a fee, even if that means that he has to leave the club before the end of the current transfer window.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

It might be easier for United if Pogba wasn't playing well, but he looks like he could have one of the best seasons of his career, judging by how he started against Leeds. No doubt United will be looking for a solution to the situation, and the club will likely be doing all they can to persuade Pogba to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Only time will tell if Manchester United can persuade Pogba to stay at the club. But the reported contract offer from PSG could be very tempting.

News Now - Sport News