Celtic Transfer News: Fresh report emerges in Hoops pursuit of Man City player

Braga are interested in signing Manchester City's Yan Couto on loan, A Bola reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yan Couto?

The report discloses that the Portuguese side want to sign the 19-year-old for the rest of the season. One sticking point though is the wages that the right-back currently earns. The report reveals that Couto's current wage would be too much for Braga to afford, and they may need Manchester City to pay a percentage of the wages.

Are Celtic interested in Couto?

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Couto. Sky Sports reported that the starlet was invited to the Hoops' recent Europa League qualifier against Jablonec, in an attempt to persuade the player to move to Glasgow, but that other clubs are also keen on signing the defender. Now one of these teams has been revealed to be Braga.

As reported by City Xtra, the player did confirm that he attended the Celtic game, and that he believes that it would be better to move on loan this season for a chance of first-team football.

Do Celtic still have a chance of signing Couto?

Celtic do have to believe that they have a chance of signing Couto. They can offer the player the chance of potentially winning a league title, which he probably wouldn't get at Braga - who have never won the Portuguese league.

Perhaps a bigger factor is the wages issue. Braga's difficulties in paying Couto's wages could play into Celtic's hands. The Hoops could maybe pay the player's wages without City having to pay a percentage.

That could appeal to the Premier League champions more than a deal where they need to contribute a percentage of wages, as it would save them money. The fact that Couto has watched Celtic play and has seen the Hoops perform well in Europe in front of a capacity crowd could also have appealed to the player.

What is Couto's pedigree?

For a player that is a still a teenager, Couto does have quite a decent pedigree. Last season the Brazilian made 30 appearances for Spanish second division side Girona, where he scored two goals and contributed five assists. The Spanish second division might not be the highest level of football, but it is a tribute to the player that as an 18 and 19-year-old he made himself a first-team regular.

That could show that he has the ability to handle playing in Scotland, where the football might not be as good as it is in Spain, but Couto will still be under pressure to play well in every game. In fact there will likely be far more pressure playing in Scotland than there is playing in the Spanish second division.

