Destiny 2 Season 14: Best Weapons To Use Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 has an abundance of weapons, which all vary in strength, and we have compiled a list featuring the 10 best weapons to use in season 14.



Developers of the free-to-play multiplayer action game Bungie are always looking to update weapons in the game, either through buffs or nerfs, which means the best weapons to use are always changing.



The range of different and unique weapons which you can use in this game are great and there are even some explosive ones for players to try out.

Here are the 10 best weapons to use in Destiny 2 Season 14:

10: Falling Guillotine

For those who like close combat, the Falling Guillotine is the best to use. The sword delivers a lot of damage and is much better than the other swords available in the game so if you want to fight in such close combat then make sure you use it.

9: Witherhoard

The Witherhoard is an Exotic grenade launcher which delivers a lot of explosive damage in the game.



This is the only Exotic Grenade Launcher in the Kinetic Slot, and this makes it unique.

8: Night Watch

This legendary weapon is a highly effective scout rifle, and it works very well from long range. It has one of the best perk combos in the game and it can be a true force in PvP.

7: Chroma Rush

If you're looking for an automatic rifle, the legendary Chroma Rush. This gun is a little trickier to find as you can only get it from three primary loot sources.

6: Sunshot

Some people think hand cannons have no use, but they are highly accurate and despite having a slower fire rate, they do deal a lot of damage.



This makes the Sunshot a really good weapon to use. It is also an exotic one to use so make sure you get your hands on it as soon as possible,

5: Riskrunner

The Riskrunner is an exotic submachine gun and has a very fast fire rate. This makes it lethal to use in-game especially in close combat battles. It is arguably one of the guns with the best well-rounded stats.

4: Shatter Cipher

The legendary Shatter Cipher is a machine gun which delivers a fair bit of damage in the game. It was added in Season of the Splicer and is great for clearing out groups of enemies.

3: The Chaperone

The first shotgun to make its way onto our list is a legendary weapon that is so deadly for close-range fights and is one of the best guns to use in PvP. It also has the best range of any shotgun in the entire game.

2: Heir Apparent

This exotic machine gun in the game was released a few seasons back. It is a lot better than a lot of the exotic machine guns added to the game and can be of good use in all game modes.

1: Suros Regime

This exotic assault rifle has many great features. Aside from the great amount of damage it holds and the good fire rate, it can return health when you kill someone. When you hold down the trigger, the rate of fire increases.



These ten guns are some of the best to currently use in the game, so if you jump on soon make sure you are using some of these weapons.



You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News