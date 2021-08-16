Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mikey Garcia has predicted that Yordenis Ugas could cause Manny Pacquiao a few problems and make it a frustrating night for the Filipino superstar.

The 42-year-old will now face WBA (Super) welterweight champion Ugas on Saturday night after his original opponent, Errol Spence Jr, was forced to withdraw last week due to an eye injury he sustained in training.

Garcia, who has not fought since his February 2020 win over Jessie Vargas, knows a fair amount about all three of these men, having lost a decision to Spence Jr in March 2019.

The 33-year-old California native may not think too highly of his fellow American, but admits he still feels sorry for his former opponent.

"That's f----- up, it's sad," he told FightHype.com.

"I mean, he was forced to pull out of the fight, that sucks, especially when it's only like two weeks away, a week away from the fight, that's terrible.

"You got all this camp going on, all this training and everything, and then to just not be able to fight, that sucks for Errol."

Pacquiao, 42, will fight reigning champion Ugas for the WBA (super) welterweight world title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21.

Garcia, who has previously sparred with Pacquiao in the past, expects it to be an entertaining clash of styles, but believes Ugas will need a career-best performance to beat the eight-time world champion.

"Manny obviously was ready for the fight, they were able to salvage the show, and salvage the fight, and he's fighting your donny Ugas now," Garcia added.

"So it's a fight too, it's not an easy fight, I think it's a good fight, a good matchup.

"Not as big of a show with marketing and branding, obviously not many people probably as excited for that as they were for the fight against Errol, but still a good fight."

Manny Pacquiao pictured at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood

He continued: "I've heard from different people that he was thinking of having two fights this year and retiring.

"It can all change depending on the fight's outcome, if someone gets hurt, knocked out, things like that, he might just decide to retire at that point.

"Win or lose it doesn't matter, if your body takes punishment or is seriously hurt, that could all change.

"I had heard he wanted to do two fights this year, being that timing for the matchups, like he's fighting in August, who knows if he's gonna [sic] be able to squeeze in another fight before the end of the year.

"He might not, he might be, I mean, depending on the outcome of this one.

"If he fights and everything goes well and let's say he wins or doesn't get hurt and no cut, nothing like that, he might be able to squeeze in a fight before the end of the year.

"But if it's a tough fight and maybe there's some cuts or whatever he might not have enough time to do so may just retire."

