Fall Guys Season 6 Battle Pass: Everything we know so far

While the gaming community is currently getting stuck into Fall Guys Season 5, there is no harm in looking forwards players might expect in Season 6.

Mediatonic, the game's developers, have taken the battle royale series to the jungle in its latest batch of content, with players able to swing through trees, leap on leaves and find themselves in new surroundings in their bid to be the last player standing.

Fall Guys' chaotic and exciting gameplay is based on the Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle, with the developers creating seasonal changes that we have with many top titles in the industry like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty just to name a few.

While Fall Guys possessing some of the qualities as the aforementioned games, it is a complete kettle of fish in terms of being the challenges involved that gamers have to negotiate.

That being said, Season 6 is next to be launched and Mediatonic are expected to move away from the jungle to something fresh and exciting.

Here is everything that we know so far regarding Fall Guys Season 6 and what its Battle Pass will contain for players to obtain:

Fall Guys Season 6 Battle Pass

At this time, no details have emerged regarding the contents of Fall Guys Season 6 and its Battle Pass.

While no release date has been confirmed, we are not expecting to hear about news regarding this subject any time soon.

However, fear not! We will update this article as soon as more details emerge over the coming months. So stay tuned.

Fall Guys Season 5 is out now for Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, iOS and Android.

