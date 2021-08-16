Tokyo Paralympics: Afghanistan athletes unable to compete amid Taliban takeover

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Afghanistan was set to be represented by a female athlete at the Paralympic Games for the first time next week, but Zakia Khudadadi is now unable to travel to Tokyo due to the ongoing turmoil in the country.

Khudadadi was due to compete in the Para-taekwondo contest at Tokyo 2020, alongside compatriot Hossain Rasouli. The 23-year-old had been awarded a wildcard in the K44 classification after taekwondo was given a spot on the Paralympic programme for the first time.

Both athletes will now be unable to travel to Japan for the Paralympic Games due to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The group captured the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday and announced it is to form a new Government.

Airports in Afghanistan are now closed, leaving Khudadadi and Rasouli with no way to get to Tokyo.

"Regrettably NPC Afghanistan will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," an International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesperson said.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo. We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

Just last week, the IPC posted a video of Khudadadi preparing for the Games on its Twitter account.

"I was thrilled after I received the news that I have got a wild card to compete at the Games," she said in the corresponding interview. "This is the first time that a female athlete will be representing Afghanistan at the Games and I’m so happy."

Kudadadi added: "I just want to be there with the other athletes from the world and give my best. It is an opportunity to show my ability and I will be so proud to stand with all of those athletes."

Khudadadi first shot into limelight in 2016, winning the inaugural edition of the African Para-Taekwondo Championships in Egypt. Born into the Taliban regime, she has been credited with breaking stereotypes of disabled women in Afghanistan.

There are serious concerns the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan will restrict the freedom of women in the country. The group, who previously had control from 1996 until 2001, imposes its own strict version of Sharia, or Islamic law.

According to reports, women in some areas taken over by the Taliban have been told not to return to their jobs, and only to leave home if wearing an all-covering burqa and accompanied by a male guardian.

The Taliban’s return to power is likely to be devastating for women’s sport in Afghanistan. A tweet by ESPN journalist Annesha Ghosh expressing concern for the country’s women’s cricket team has gone viral.

The post featured a picture of the team smiling and holding hands in a circle, with the caption: "In November the Afghanistan Cricket Board pledged to award central contracts to 25 female cricketers. A skills-and-fitness camp was organised in Kabul; a women's national team was to be formed."

