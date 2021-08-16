FIFA 22: Leaker reveals the possibility of upgradeable Hero Cards

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA recently announced that new special cards called Hero cards will be coming to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 and new leaks have revealed that these could be upgraded.



The upcoming game promises to be one of the best ones yet in the franchise and the gaming community are really excited to get their hands on FIFA 22.



Ultimate Team is a very successful game mode and the most popular one in FIFA. It has gained so much popularity that it is now one of the biggest Esports game modes and people win extortionate amounts of prize money.

Leaker reveals the possibility of upgradeable Hero Cards in FIFA 22

There have been numerous leaks around FIFA 22, and up until this latest leak from Donk Trading, we had not been told any about upgradeable cards.



These new hero cards feature legends who have played football throughout the years, and EASPORTSFIFA keep on adding more and more players to this list.

The latest leak comes from Donk Trading, and they revealed that players could possibly be receiving multiple hero cards with different ratings. Apparently, each player could have three ratings just like Icon Cards.

