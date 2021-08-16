Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal has called out both Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards as he slowly begins to rebuild his career after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman.

In April, Masvidal, 36, suffered a big second-round knockout loss to Usman at UFC 261 in Florida.

The 36-year-old American MMA fighter has since made a few changes to his team and training camp, including teaming up with CBD company Bespoke Extracts as he bids to step up his recovery time in-between fights.

Inaugural 'BMF' welterweight champion Masvidal, 36, wants to face Brazilian contender Gilbert Burns next, but would consider fighting former BAMMA champion Leon Edwards instead if they can work things out behind the scenes.

When asked if he will fight again before the end of this year, Masvidal replied via MMA Junkie: “I don’t know, man.

"I mean, s---, ‘Durinho’ is calling me out.

"If we can make it pop with ‘Durinho,’ Leon, any one of these guys that gets me closer to the belt, I don’t care how many fights I have to do."

Jorge Masvidal attends a fan signing event in Miami

Masvidal's camp was in talks with Colby Covington over the summer regarding a potential domestic dust-up, but negotiations broke down before Covington, 33, agreed terms to fight Usman on November 6 in New York.

“I’m not going to say his name because I don’t want to make him famous,” he added. “But if you know him for being fragile, you know who I’m talking about.

"He’s got a big old mouth. He’s fragile as f---. I only say he’s fragile because he got his jaw broken, you know?

"Usman and him are tied up.”

