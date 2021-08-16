Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League got underway last weekend as fans flocked back to the stadiums.

Fake crowd noise well and truly became a thing of the past with each and every venue jam packed full of fans chanting at the top of their lungs having left their couches behind them.

For the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, it was the perfect start as both recorded comfortable wins.

However, Chelsea laid down a marker of their own as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League-winning squad is one of the most exciting on the continent and they will be quietly confident of challenging Manchester City for domestic glory.

However, that confidence may become slightly more audible now that the signing of Belgian hitman Romelu Lukaku has been completed.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

It took a club record deal worth £97.5 million to prize Lukaku away from Inter Milan but the Blues eventually got their man.

Lukaku has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt after previous stints at Manchester United and, of course Chelsea.

Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

His new adventure could prove to be very different however, with Lukaku looking ominously trim ahead of his return to English shores.

During his time at United, Lukaku was often criticised for his 'bulky' physique, with many believing he just wasn't quite cut out for sustained top-class Premier League performance.

Enter Giveaway

When he signed for Inter Milan, Lukaku was considered to be 'overweight' by Premier League standards but that simply is not the case anymore.

During his time in Milan, Lukaku has been hard at work in the gym, chiselling down his physique to what can now be described as the ideal body for a Premier League striker.

In fact, in the images below, you can see just how much of a change Lukaku's body has undergone, and perhaps why Chelsea were so willing to drop such an eye-watering amount of cash to secure his services.

Keep in mind that even a bulky Lukaku was more than capable in front of goal so now, with wisdom and physicality on his side, he really could tear the Premier League up.

He really has slimmed right down but you can be certain he hasn't lost any of his strength.

Despite the monumental fee, Chelsea looked to have pulled off a tidy piece of business with the signing of Lukaku.

What a season it promises to be in the Premier League.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News