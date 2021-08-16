Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez: Who scored the most goals in each year of the 21st century?
Erling Braut Haaland has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
The giant Norwegian striker kicked off his 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign in style last Saturday by netting two goals and contributing three assists in a 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Haaland's latest brace for Dortmund means he has now rippled the back of the net 29 times in 29 appearances this year, which is the joint-most along with fellow prodigy, Kylian Mbappe.
However, Haaland is scoring at a faster rate, the 20-year-old averaging a goal every 89 minutes compared to Mbappe's record of one per 91 minutes of action.
But despite the minuscule differences, there's no denying that both have been impeccable in front of goal in 2021 and it's highly likely one or the other will have joined an exclusive club come January 1st, 2022.
The club we're talking about is the one that houses all those players who have finished as the leading goalscorer in a calendar year during the 21st century.
Fancy finding out who the current members are? Well, look no further, as we've provided all the details below, with the stats sourced from Transfermarkt.
Jules Kounde to Chelsea update | Football Terrace
2000 | Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) - 37 goals
Games: 45
Mins-per-goal: 105
2001 | Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid) - 41 goals
Games: 58
Mins-per-goal: 124
2002 | Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) - 35 goals
Games: 51
Mins-per-goal: 114
2003 | Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) - 43 goals
Games: 50
Mins-per-goal: 102
2004 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 43 goals
Games: 53
Mins-per-goal: 108
2005 | Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona) - 35 goals
Games: 45
Mins-per-goal: 112
2006 | Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen/Ajax) - 36 goals
Games: 44
Mins-per-goal: 107
2007 | Ruud van Nistelrooy (Real Madrid) - 30 goals
Games: 46
Mins-per-goal: 132
2008 | Marc Janko (Red Bull Salzburg) - 36 goals
Games: 31
Mins-per-goal: 63
2009 | Luis Suarez (Ajax) - 42 goals
Games: 43
Mins-per-goal: 87
2010 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 58 goals
Games: 54
Mins-per-goal: 77
2011 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 53 goals
Games: 52
Mins-per-goal: 84
Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know
2012 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 79 goals
Games: 60
Mins-per-goal: 65
2013 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 59 goals
Games: 50
Mins-per-goal: 71
2014 | Jonathan Soriano (Red Bull Salzburg) - 55 goals
Games: 52
Mins-per-goal: 76
2015 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 52 goals
Games: 51
Mins-per-goal: 86
2016 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 51 goals
Games: 51
Mins-per-goal: 87
2017 | Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) - 50 goals
Games: 53
Mins-per-goal: 88
2018 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 47 goals
Games: 49
Mins-per-goal: 84
2019 | Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 48 goals
Games: 48
Mins-per-goal: 88
2020 | Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 45 goals
Games: 39
Mins-per-goal: 76
Until 2008, no top scorer in a calendar year had averaged a goal at less than one every 100 minutes.
But from then onwards, every single player who finished as the leading goal-getter was striking at a rate of less than one per 90 minutes, which is quite incredible really.
Janko's record of a goal every 63 minutes in 2008 for Red Bull Salzburg is better than any managed by Messi or Ronaldo, something that comes as a bit of a surprise.
Well played, Marc.