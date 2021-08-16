Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds facing battle to seal deal for 19-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about the City Ground when they face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in the club being forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the Championship, the Reds would have been hoping to make a positive start to the new term under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

However, the Reds have instead suffered back-to-back league defeats to Coventry City and AFC Bournemouth.

Set to face a Blackburn side who have picked up four points from their first two games of the season, Forest know that they will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result in this particular fixture.

Although Hughton has already bolstered his squad this summer by making three signings during the current transfer window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to Forest is Manchester City starlet Morgan Rogers.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that the Reds were interested in signing the winger.

Whilst a temporary switch could be on the cards for Rogers, it is understood that a potential suitor could seal a permanent deal for the 19-year-old if they pay the City a fee believed to be in the region of £9m.

Loaned out by the Citizens last season to Lincoln City, Rogers managed to showcase his talent in League One by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.18 in this division.

As well as providing his team-mates with four assists, the winger netted six goals in 29 appearances for the Imps.

Rogers was in attendance for Forest's clash with Bournemouth last weekend as rumours regarding his future continue to swirl.

In a fresh update concerning the City man, it has now been revealed that the Reds may need to fend off competition from elsewhere to secure a move.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Bournemouth have now entered the race to sign Rogers.

It is understood that City are expected to make a decision regarding a loan move shortly.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, Forest may need to draft up a list of alternative options to Rogers as there is no guarantee that they will be able to beat Bournemouth to his signature.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, the winger could now be ready to make the step up to Championship level after proving his worth in League One during the previous campaign.

For Rogers' sake, he will be hoping to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly in the second-tier.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that he may find it easier to force his way into Forest's team instead of Bournemouth's starting eleven as Scott Parker is currently able to call upon the services of David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma who have both excelled at this level during their respective careers.

