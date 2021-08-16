Sheffield United news: Blades' transfer stance regarding 31-year-old becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to back up their spirited display against Swansea City by delivering another encouraging performance in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The Blades managed to pick up a point at the Swansea.com Stadium last Saturday after suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Tasked with transforming the club's fortunes, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be determined to put his own stamp on his side's squad by drafting in several fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane is AS Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

A report from Italian news outlet ForzaRoma.info last week suggested that the Blades were interested in making a move for the six-foot five-inch shot-stopper.

Olsen recently returned to the Stadio Olimpico following a frustrating spell at Everton in which he was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions during the previous campaign.

With Roma recently opting to bolster their options in the goalkeeping position by signing Rui Patricio from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 31-year-old is likely to fall further down the pecking order at the club this season.

Ahead of United's showdown with West Brom, an update has now emerged concerning Olsen.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Blades have yet to make contact with the Serie A side over Olsen despite the fact that the keeper is expected to leave Roma this summer.

It is understood that a report from journalist Nicolo Schira which had suggested that a potential loan switch involving the two clubs could be on the cards is wide of the mark as United are now seemingly unlikely to seal a deal.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Aaron Ramsdale has been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, United may be in the market for a new shot-stopper if he departs.

However, with Olsen seemingly no longer an option, it will be intriguing to see what approach United will take if they do indeed decide to bolster their options in this particular position.

Whilst a move for a promising young keeper could be a good long-term investment by the club, they may find it more beneficial to swoop for a player who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to sign some quality players in the coming weeks, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up leading his side to a great deal of success at this level.

