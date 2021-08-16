Wolves Transfer News: Strike target's agents flying into UK

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Wolves are among a number of clubs interested in signing Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matthew Hoppe?

With Schalke relegated to the German second division at the end of last season, it is no surprise that a number of clubs are sniffing around one of their most promising young talents in Hoppe.

According to O'Rourke, various clubs from the Premier League and Europe are keen on the USA international, including Wolves, Newcastle and Brentford.

O'Rourke further added that Hoppe's agents will be flying to the UK this week to hold talks with potential suitors - although he didn't specifically state that they are due to meet up with the Molineux hierarchy.

Enter Giveaway

How did Hoppe perform last season?

Despite Schalke dropping out of the German top flight in pretty disastrous fashion, it was still a decent campaign for Hoppe personally.



The 20-year-old ended the season with six Bundesliga goals to his name, making him the side's top scorer in the competition.

That haul included an emphatic hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January.

Jules Kounde's move to Chelsea will be DONE THIS WEEK! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Would Hoppe be a good signing for Wolves?

Hoppe's clearly got something in his locker - it takes some talent to score a hat-trick in any of Europe's major leagues, and especially at such a tender age.

He's also now played five times for the USA national team, so clearly he's highly regarded by both his club and his country.

That being said, five of Hoppe's six goals last season were scored in the space of just three games - including the aforementioned hat-trick.

O'Rourke doesn't reveal how much the 6 foot 3 forward will likely cost to sign, and obviously that would go a long way to determining whether he's an investment worth pursuing for the Midlanders.

As things stand though, he still seems like a bit of a punt which could go either way for Wolves.

1 of 15 In which season did Wolves wear this kit? 2018/19 2013/14 2020/21 2012/13

What business have Wolves already done this summer?

It hasn't been a particularly busy summer so far for Wolves.

Jose Sa has arrived to replace Rui Patricio in goal, while Francisco Trinaco has been signed on loan from Barcelona and started against Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's loan deal has been made permanent and two youngsters have been acquired in Louie Moulden and Yerson Mosquera.



But there has been little sign or suggestion of a Hollywood addition to really shake up the starting XI.

News Now - Sport News