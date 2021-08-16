Rangers Transfer News: Champions League impact on Gers transfer pursuit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers could miss out on signing centre-back Gary Cahill on a free transfer, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gary Cahill?

It has been alleged that the Gers want to sign the former England man, who is out of contract after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer.

Bournemouth are also interested in Cahill, alongside Premier League outfit Norwich.

Why could finances be a sticking point for Rangers?

The report reveals that Rangers could miss out on Cahill after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Malmo.

The Gers now have 'less cash' to tempt Cahill to Glasgow after losing 4-2 on aggregate to the Swedish side earlier this month.

How did Cahill perform last season?

Cahill made 20 first-team appearances and scored one goal for Palace last season after battling a string of injuries at the start of the campaign. In the Premier League, he managed to excel in at least one area for his side.

As shown by WhoScored, the former Bolton defender made the second-most clearances per game for the Eagles last season, with an average of 5.4. He also topped the list for Palace when it came to blocked shots per game, with an average of 1.1.

Cahill performed well when it came to aerial battles too. He took part in 107 and won 69. With those statistics, it is no wonder that Rangers are keen to sign the player.

Enter Giveaway

Would Cahill be a regular starter for Rangers?

Even if Cahill does sign for Rangers, there is no guarantee that he would be a first-choice centre-back for the Ibrox club. He has not played a game since May, and it could take him time to get up to full fitness again.

There is also the fact that the first-choice centre-backs at Rangers seem to be established for the most part. Connor Goldson made 56 appearances for the Gers last term, and so far this campaign he has played every minute of first-team action for the Ibrox side.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

Filip Helander made 31 appearances last year and has made two this season, whilst Leon Balogun featured for Rangers 28 times and has played twice so far this term. That suggest if Cahill were to join Rangers he would be fourth-choice centre-back.

He would be a more than useful addition to have in the squad, as he would instantly be the most experienced player in the Gers defence.

But only time will tell if Gerrard gets his man, or if finances will mean that Cahill stays in England.

News Now - Sport News