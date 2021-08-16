Liverpool quiz: Did these 12 past & present Reds stars score on their Premier League debuts?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool managed to make the perfect start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign last weekend as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Norwich City.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side at Carrow Road.

Whilst full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas was given the chance to prove himself in this particular fixture, summer signing Ibrahima Konate did not feature against Norwich.

The Frenchman joined Liverpool earlier this year after the club opted to trigger the £36m release clause that was included in his contract at RB Leipzig.

When Konate does make his competitive debut for the Reds, he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the club's most famous players by delivering an impressive performance on his first outing.

Although it would be somewhat of a shock if he marked his first Premier League appearance for the club with a goal, stranger things have happened in this particular division.

Indeed, during the second-half of the 2001/02 campaign, former Reds defender Abel Xavier managed to find the back of the net in his Premier League debut for the club in a 6-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

