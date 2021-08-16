Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kids these days will be unaware of just how good David Beckham was during his time at Manchester United.

The former England captain broke into the Red Devils' first-team way back in 1992 and he went on to establish himself as a club legend in his 11 years at Old Trafford.

Beckham played 385 games for United across all competitions and in that time, he netted 85 goals and contributed 101 assists.

The now 46-year-old was voted into the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions and also finished as the runner-up for the 1999 Ballon d'Or.

Beckham was world-class at United and he scored a number of stunning goals to go with his enormous collection of honours.

Perhaps the finest of the lot came just a short while before he jetted off to sign for Real Madrid.

In December 2002, Beckham combined with Juan Sebastian Veron to score a remarkable goal in a home victory versus Birmingham City.

Veron kickstarted the move with a magnificent pass on the half-volley, which found Beckham unmarked with only the goalkeeper to beat.

And despite the fact he could have dribbled the ball towards the penalty area and beaten his adversary with relative ease, the Englishman took the far harder option.

With the goalkeeper way off of his line, Beckham produced the perfect lobbed finish to complete one of the most aesthetically-pleasing goals imaginable.

Video: Beckham & Veron combine to devastating effect v Birmingham

Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

That is poetry in motion.

Veron's pass was a joy to behold as well and while he didn't quite live up to his enormous price tag, his stint at United was far from bad.

The silky midfielder still managed 11 goals and 11 assists in his 82 games for the Red Devils, which is a pretty decent record.

Like Beckham, Veron left United in the summer of 2003, the Argentine signing for the club's bitter domestic rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £15 million.

