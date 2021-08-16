Arsenal Transfer News: England international "very keen" on sealing Gunners move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale is very keen to get a potential move to Arsenal back on track, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsdale?

It was recently reported by talkSPORT that Arsenal had pulled out of the race to sign Ramsdale after seeing two offers for him, both believed to be worth less than £20m, rejected by Sheffield United.

The Blades reportedly value the goalkeeper at a whopping £35m and it appears that valuation is simply too rich for Arsenal's blood.

However, Nixon suggests Ramsdale certainly hasn't given up hope of joining the Gunners and claims that he's pushing hard to get away from Bramall Lane this summer.

What has Alan Nixon said about Ramsdale?

Taking to Twitter, The Sun journalist claimed that Ramsdale is still eager to join the north London club this summer, although he admitted that there remains an issue over his potential fee.

Nixon said: "Sheff U. Ramsdale very keen to get this Arsenal move on. Pushing hard to get away. Clubs can’t sort a fee. And he wants to be in Premier. This one may escalate..."

Do Arsenal need a new No.1?

There's certainly some work to do for Arsenal in defence.

On Friday night, they lost 2-0 to Brentford in the Premier League's curtain raiser, in the process conceding from a long throw as the ball was allowed to bounce around their six-yard box.

How much blame can be attributed to Leno for that, however, remains a matter of opinion.

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

His save percentage last season wasn't dissimilar to Edourard Mendy's or David De Gea's, with only a few percent splitting all three big six goalkeepers.

It was also only a shade behind Ramsdale's, who conceded 26 more times than him.

How has Ramsdale performed this season?

Sheffield United are still waiting for their first goal of the new Championship campaign, but they've at least managed to keep things steady at the other end of the pitch.

So far this term, Ramsdale has conceded just once - against Birmingham - and managed to hold onto a clean sheet versus Swansea City. In total, he's made two saves.

In fact, the England international's most recent performance versus the Swans earned a rave review from The Times, who marvelled at his ability to keep Jamal Lowe from scoring as the Blades came under heavy pressure on Saturday.

Whether that was enough to convince Arsenal to come a bit closer to Sheffield United's valuation of Ramsdale remains to be seen.

