Liverpool Transfer News: Major Update on Jordan Henderson's Anfield future

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the Premier League club, The Athletic reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jordan Henderson?

The report discloses that although Henderson has not yet pen to paper, he has agreed a deal 'in principle' that will see him commit to the Anfield club for three years.

It could be extended to a fourth year depending on how many appearances the 31-year-old makes.

This report marks an important turnaround, after it was previously claimed that Henderson could end up being sold this summer due to a lack of progress in talks over a new contract.

What role has Jurgen Klopp played?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly played a key role in getting the deal for Henderson sorted, as the Anfield manager wanted to avoid a repeat of the situation which saw midfielder Georginio Wiljnaldum leave on a free transfer this summer to join PSG.

That could have happened also with Henderson, whose contract expires in summer 2023. Now it seems that the situation has been resolved, and the England international will formally commit his future to the former Premier League champions.

How important has Henderson been for Liverpool?

Henderson has been a very important player for Liverpool. He captained the Reds to their first league title in 30 years and will be well-remembered for that alone. Since joining Liverpool from Sunderland, he has been a first-team mainstay, making 392 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and contributing 51 assists.

Whilst Liverpool didn't have the strongest of 20/21 campaigns as they finished third in the Premier League, Henderson managed to do well personally for the Anfield club.

WhoScored shows that Henderson had the most interceptions per game for the Reds in the league, with an average of 1.6. He also made the most passes per game for the team, with an average of 86.4.

Will Henderson finish his career at Liverpool?

Henderson seems likely to finish his career with Liverpool. If the new deal is signed then he will be staying at Anfield until he is 34 years old, and maybe even longer should the year's extension kick in.

By the time his contract comes to an end, Henderson might well be thinking of retiring. That could depend on how he is playing for Liverpool - if he is still a regular in the team, then he might well look to agree another deal when this one ends.

It would be fitting for the man who captained Liverpool to a first Premier League title to end his career at Anfield. That is most likely what Henderson, the Liverpool manager and the fans want to happen.

