Galatasaray's first game of their 2021/22 Super Lig campaign versus Giresunspor on Monday evening descended into chaos during the latter stages.

Midway through the second half, the Turkish side's defender Marcao was shown a straight red card for fighting his own teammate.

Honestly, we're not joking.

The Brazilian centre-back absolutely lost his rag with his Galatasaray colleague Kerem Akturkoglu and it evokes memories of the infamous clash between Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer at Newcastle.

After appearing to be shushed by Akturkoglu, Marcao head-butted his teammate and then proceeded to throw punches at him, before being pulled away by other players on the pitch.

Footage of the incident is absolutely mental and you can take a look at it for yourself below...

Video: Marcao fights his own teammate

What on earth was Marcao thinking?!

The 25-year-old is one of Galatasaray's most important players, but he might not have a future at the Turkish club after his antics on Monday evening.

Perhaps the only silver lining for Marcao was the fact that his red card didn't have any impact on the result, with Galatasaray beating Giresunspor 2-0 thanks to first half goals from Mbaye Diagne and Alexandru Cicaldau.

In the coming days, we will no doubt learn what punishments Marcao has received from both his club and the Super Lig.

He will almost certainly be suspended for a considerable number of games by those in charge of the Turkish top-flight and it's highly likely the Brazilian will also be fined by Galatasaray for his disgraceful on-pitch meltdown.

Judging by the footage above, that's the best Marcao can hope for...

