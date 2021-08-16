Man United Transfer News: West Ham's Stuart Pearce makes big Jesse Lingard admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham coach Stuart Pearce has admitted that the club want to sign Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, talkSPORT reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jesse Lingard?

Whilst appearing on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, the West Ham coach disclosed that the Hammers would like to sign Lingard on a permanent basis following last season's loan spell.

But he revealed that it is up to Manchester United if the move happens or not.

"We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year. The ball is in Manchester United’s court.

"He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that," Pearce said.

Pearce went on to state that at the moment it looks like a deal won't be happening, as Lingard battles for a first-team place at Old Trafford.

"You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he is fighting for a place in the United line-up," he said.

Why do West Ham want to sign Lingard?

West Ham want to sign Lingard as he was excellent on loan for the Premier League side in the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old scored nine goals in 16 appearances for the London club, as he helped them to a 6th placed finish in the Premier League.

The Irons are yet to acquire any kind of replacement for Lingard following his exit from the club, but re-signing the England international would instantly solve that issue.

And rather than having to bed in a new attacking signing, Lingard can be slotted straight back into the team - theoretically, at least - without needing time to settle.

Does Lingard want to return to West Ham?

As Pearce has stated, it seems that Lingard wants to stay with United and try and win a regular place in the first-team.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Lingard held talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month to express his desire to remain at Old Trafford.

His United contract is due to expire next year, so this season almost certainly represents a last chance for the attacker to re-establish himself as an Old Trafford regular.

Lingard featured prominently for United between 2015 and 2019 but then slumped down the pecking order and ultimately ended up being loaned out to the Hammers.

Would it be best for Lingard to leave this summer?

It might be best for Lingard's career if he leaves Old Trafford this summer. He didn't make the squad for United's first game of the season - a 5-1 win over Leeds - but that was because he had to self-isolate.

It will be interesting to see United's squad when they travel to Southampton at the weekend. Should Lingard be available yet absent, it could be an ominous sign for the months ahead.

And with Jadon Sancho still to come into the starting XI, there are no guarantees Solskjaer will be able to find a place for Lingard, especially after Dan James and Mason Greenwood both featured in the win over Leeds.

However, there's still around a fortnight of the transfer window left to go and a few Old Trafford exits may leave Lingard in a better situation at his current club. As GIVEMESPORT has discussed previously, Lingard could still be a useful squad option for United this season.

