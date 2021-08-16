Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG or Man City? Reports Confirmed as False

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Manchester City as he looks to leave Juventus according to Corriere dello Sport via Transfer News Live - This claim has been confirmed as false by a journalist called Edu Aguirre who is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

These reports from Italy have come at the same time as widespread rumours that the Portuguese may join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. This news has split opinions in the football world with claims that PSG are preparing to accept an offer from Real Madrid of €120million for Kylian Mbappe triggering an option to land Ronaldo.

It has been reported that Ronalos's close friend Edu Aguirre will announce some "huge Ronaldo news" on El Chiringuito TV - this was followed shortly by an update and conflicting report from Loïc Tanzi that Cristiano Ronaldo is "NOT" an option for PSG this summer.

Right now there are no concrete reports from any of Europe's credible transfer experts that a move to PSG is possible, nor any word from the Ronaldo camp regarding his future at Juventus where he has 12 months remaining on his 4-year contract. Since joining the Italian giants in 2018 Cristiano has played 133 games, scoring 101 and assisting 22.

