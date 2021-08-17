Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest goalscorers in the history of football.

Some will try and make a case to argue that they're not, but when you look at the numbers produced by both, it's virtually impossible to deny their superiority over the rest.

In the modern era, where every single player is ultra-fit and defences across the world are tougher to breach than they ever have been, the two superstars have still scored goals at the highest level for fun.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have netted over 700 goals for club and country throughout the course of their illustrious careers thus far.

Their records are absolutely outrageous and it'll come as a shock to absolutely nobody that the pair lead the way in terms of goals scored in the 21st century.

However, while we've all come to terms with Ronaldo and Messi dominating in every single attacking department, it's interesting to find out which players are directly behind them.

And that's exactly what Transfermarkt have done for us.

The stats-based website have produced a list of the 10 footballers with the most goals scored for club and country in the 21st century.

So, let's take a look at who's behind Ronaldo and Messi...

The 10 players with the most goals in the 21st century

10. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) - 335 goals

9. Wayne Rooney (Retired) - 339 goals

8. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 362 goals

7. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 375 goals

=5. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) - 409 goals

=5. Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) - 409 goals

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 451 goals

3. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 464 goals

2. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - 753 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 778 goals

Aguero, Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski are the other four players to have surpassed the 400-goal mark in the 21st century - a mighty impressive achievement by the quartet.

Lewandowski stands a great chance of netting more than 500 in his career, especially given his form over the past two seasons at Bayern Munich.

As for Ronaldo and Messi, the two global icons - who have won 11 Ballon d'Ors between them - will almost certainly reach the unprecedented figure of 800 goals in the not too distant future.

You'd be a fool to rule out one or both of them hitting the 850-goal mark before retiring as well...

