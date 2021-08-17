Sheffield United Transfer Rumours: Blades eyeing swoop for Premier League starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to guide his side to their first league victory of the season tomorrow when they head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion.

The Blades managed to deliver a response to their opening weekend defeat to Birmingham City by picking up a point in their recent showdown with Swansea City.

With the club's players still adapting to life under Jokanovic, it may take a bit of time for the Blades to hit top gear in the Championship.

The Serbian will be confident in his ability to achieve a relative amount of success at this level as he has previously led Fulham and Watford to promotion in the second-tier during his managerial career.

With the transfer window set to close on August 31st, it will be interesting to see whether Jokanovic is able to put his own stamp on the club's squad in the coming weeks by drafting in some fresh faces.

Ahead of the Blades' match-up with West Brom, the South Yorkshire-based outfit have been linked with an ambitious swoop for one of Manchester United's starlets.

According to talkSPORT, Jokanovic's side are reportedly eyeing up a move for Amad Diallo who will be allowed to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis this summer.

Signed by the Red Devils for an initial fee of £19m (which could rise to £37.2m dependent on add-ons) from Atalanta, the 19-year-old made eight appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a sensational bit of business by the Blades if they are able to get a deal over the line for Diallo.

An exciting talent, the winger has already managed to show glimpses of his ability at Old Trafford.

Particularly impressive during United's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League last season, Diallo managed to score his first goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.11.

Whilst it may take Diallo some time to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to become a key player for Jokanovic's side if he agrees to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

Diallo could also emerge as a contender for a starting role for the Red Devils next year if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly in the second-tier over the coming months.

