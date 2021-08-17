Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains unclear but speculation is rife that the Portuguese superstar could still leave Juventus before the summer transfer window closes.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in recent days including Paris Saint-Germain and even Manchester City.

Some outlets believe that Ronaldo has offered himself to City, who are struggling to agree a fee with Tottenham for their main target Harry Kane, while others claim PSG want to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or replacement if Kylian Mbappe leaves the Parc des Princes.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, however, understands that Ronaldo is unlikely to join either club.

He says PSG plan to keep Mbappe, while City remain focused on trying to add the unsettled Kane to their star-studded squad.

Ancelotti wants to bring Ronaldo back to Real Madrid - report

But there is one more top club who, according to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, could be about to enter the battle for Ronaldo’s signature.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Aguirre dropped the bombshell that Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Ronaldo back to Real Madrid.

Watch the clip (with English subtitles) here…

Woah. Can you imagine Ronaldo back at the Bernabeu this season?

Despite his age, the legendary forward would surely be welcomed back with open arms by everyone associated with the Spanish giants.

We’re talking about Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer (450 goals in 438 games) and the man who inspired the club to four Champions League titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Aguirre reportedly added that Ancelotti has been in contact with Ronaldo and his representatives for a few weeks. Madrid’s current boss, who replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer, is apparently “obsessed” with the idea of bringing Cristiano back and it’s now considered a ‘real possibility'.

Ronaldo scored 110 goals in 100 games when Ancelotti previously coached Los Blancos (2013-2015), registering a further 47 assists and winning three trophies.

Enter Giveaway

Would Ronaldo agree to return to Real Madrid?

The Portugal international, who won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award, would surely jump at the chance to return to the Bernabeu.

Currently unsettled in Turin, Ronaldo may feel that he stands a better chance of winning the Champions League (and, subsequently, a sixth Ballon d’Or) if he agrees to re-join his former club.

Expect to hear more about this developing story over the coming days.

Ronaldo to join PSG? (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News