In his prime at Arsenal, there was pretty much nothing Thierry Henry couldn't do on a football pitch.

The Frenchman was a level above most other players in his peak years, scoring and assisting goals at rates that few have managed in history.

Henry is Arsenal's record goalscorer and in the eyes of many, he is the greatest player to have graced the Premier League.

In his final two seasons in north London, Henry was promoted to the role of captain by manager Arsene Wenger.

Under the the World Cup winner's rule, Arsenal reached the 2005/06 Champions League final and he was a great leader for the younger players in the team.

One of those that looked up to him was a babyfaced Cesc Fabregas, who famously broke into the north London side's first-team at the age of just 16.

And when Fabregas was in a spot of bother during a post-match interview in 2006, Henry decided to help out his teenage teammate.

The incident in question came after Arsenal had beaten Liverpool 2-1 in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Highbury Stadium

For the visitors' goal, which was scored by Luis Garcia, the Gunners were livid that an apparent foul on Fabregas in the build-up had not been given by the referee.

So after the game, a reporter asked the Spaniard if he had been fouled and before the midfielder could answer, Henry stepped in.

Take a look what happened below...

Video: Henry & Fabregas' legendary post-match interview

Henry leaned in and told Fabregas to "say yes" to the question and then proceeded to stand there with a big grin on his face.

Great advice, Thierry.

It was a real shame that we never got to see more of Henry and Fabregas as an on-field partnership at Arsenal, because they could have been one of the greatest footballing double acts in modern history.

The Fabregas that dominated the Premier League from 2007 to 2011 feeding passes into Henry on a regular basis? Now that would have been something.

