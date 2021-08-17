Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were tense scenes in snooker’s British Open this week when former partners Reanne Evans and Mark Allen went head-to-head in the first round.

The pair began a relationship in 2005 and had a daughter together one year later.

However, their three-year relationship came to an end in 2008 - and the split was reportedly acrimonious.

Per The Times, Evans is seeking to increase the amount of money that Allen pays in child maintenance.

Allen also asked for Evans to be removed from the Crucible in April, when she was working as a pundit for BBC, claiming her presence was a distraction in the practice room.

The Times add that there were ‘gasps of astonishment’ when the first-round draw was made.

Evans and Allen were meeting for the first time as professionals and in a ranking tournament.

You could cut the atmosphere inside the Morningside Arena in Leicester with a knife as the pair prepared to step up to the table.

Reanne Evans blanks Mark Allen

Allen offered a fist-bump but was brutally snubbed by his former girlfriend. Evans’ reaction sparked audible gasps among the audience.

You can watch the clip here…

Ouch.

Evans was even seen rolling her eyes after Allen potted a red...

And it was Allen who prevailed on the night, beating his ex 3-2 after surviving a major scare against the 12-time women’s world champion.

The Northern Irishman was facing defeat at 60-22 down in the fourth frame but eventually fought back to secure his place in the second round.

"Both players have shown great character. It's been the most intense match I have probably ever witnessed," seven-time men's world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, commentating on ITV, said.

What did Mark Allen and Reanne Evans say afterwards?

Allen praised his former girlfriend after sealing the victory.

"She played much better than me but I made a good break to win it,” he said. “She potted some unbelievable individual balls. She was very unfortunate not to go on and win 3-1.”

Evans, meanwhile, admitted she was “absolutely gutted” but “really proud of myself”.

"Top players do what they do and you have to respect that,” the 35-year-old added.

