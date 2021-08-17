Man City: Champions League trophy firmly on club's radar says Janine Beckie

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City fell agonisingly short of the Women's Super League title last season after Chelsea snubbed them of a crucial win late on in the campaign.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League after struggling against eventual winners Barcelona.

However, after an impressive haul of new signings during the summer transfer window, Man City's Janine Beckie has admitted European glory is definitely on her radar.

"I want to win the Champions League, the FA Women’s Super League (we haven’t won that while I’ve been at the club), regain the League Cup, retain the FA Cup... There are so many things on the table," the Canadian international said.

"Everyone was disappointed with the lack of Championships last year. We won the FA Cup but we wanted more."

Man City were hot on Chelsea's heels last season for the WSL title, but it all boiled down to a clash between the two front-runners late on in the term.

The Blues escaped the fixture with a 2-2 draw, maintaining their lead at the top of the table to win their second consecutive title.

While they haven't won the WSL since 2016, they can still say they have the league trophy in their cabinet. However, the Citizens have never won the Champions League and Beckie is hungry to succeed in Europe.

"We have a real hunger to win trophies again – the Champions League in particular is definitely on my mind. That’s the reason I came to play in Europe. We’ll chase after those trophies and hopefully, the confidence from the Olympic tournament can help the team."

Beckie played a huge role in Canada's gold medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. For the first time in their history, the Canadian's were crowned Olympic champions after beating Sweden via a thrilling penalty shootout in the final.

Spurred on by her gold medal performance, the versatile forward reflected on Man City's business during the summer transfer window so far and how it could impact the team this season.

Beckie labelled former Barcelona captain and Champions League history-maker Vicky Losada as "a legend", while Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw is the "missing piece" to City's puzzle, according to the Canadian star.

Manchester City will return to WSL action on Saturday, September 4th when they travel to Everton for their first match of the 2021/22 campaign.

