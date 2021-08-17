Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If the opening stages of the Premier League season is to do nothing but solely build momentum for the arduous league campaign ahead, no team stirred up quite as much as Manchester United.

5-1 winners over bitter rivals Leeds United in front of a raucous home crowd, the introduction of Raphael Varane in the moments leading up to kick-off set the tone for a thrillingly exciting return to Old Trafford for many supporters.

Indeed, with Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes all impressing, as well as a first glimpse of Jadon Sancho in a United kit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to be riding the crest of a wave.

While it's important to remember that we are only one game into the season of course, the feelings of goodwill so obviously in abundance at the Theatre of Dreams hasn't always been so evident in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

If United are going to improve on their home form - one of the key reasons their title challenge fell apart at the turn of the year - then Solskjaer must build on the best day at Old Trafford in a long while.

According to The Sun, that's exactly what he's aiming to do.

They claim the United boss is keen to sanction five new deals in order to keep many of his biggest stars committed to the club for the foreseeable future.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all thought to be earning between £180k-£200kp/w but could reportedly be offered terms that would see them move into the highest pay bracket at the club.

They, along with Fernandes, may be in line for an increase of between £250k-£300kp/w to bring them level with David De Gea as Solskjaer attempts to reward his best-performing players.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain now that the French midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Still, the report suggests sections of the United dressing room have been pleading with the 2018 World Cup winner to stay at the club and there are indications he could now stay.

Man United 5-1 Leeds! Check out full reaction on The Football Terrace...

SpotRac data indicates that the former Juventus star is currently on a deal worth around £290k-p/w so any increase would likely see him move to the top of the highest bracket, particularly if he's to reject a reported £510k-p/w offer from PSG.

Based on his performance against Leeds, Pogba staying at United could lead to an incredible third act in his career at the club. No matter what Graeme Souness says.

News Now - Sport News