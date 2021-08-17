Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former two division world champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter yesterday inviting fans to partake in a Q&A with him under the tag “#asknotorious”.

One fan asked: “What’s it like to spark people unconscious in three different weight divisions?”, to which McGregor replied:

“Tremendous!I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him [Kamaru Usman] too. That would be the fastest KO in UFC title fight (13 seconds), most knockdowns in UFC title fight (5) and then another KO in a UFC title fight. 3 title fights. 3KOs. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

The Irishman appeared overly confident and well prepared for any potential matchup between himself and Usman, but the UFC Welterweight Champion had different ideas.

Quoting McGregor’s tweet, he responded:

“Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk s**t I’ll @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again.”

The tweet also received significantly more shares and likes compared to McGregor’s, perhaps showing the side UFC fans stand in favour of.

Despite going through a more relaxed approach leading up to his second fight against Dustin Poirier, McGregor was soon back to his ‘Notorious’ ways when it came to his next fights.

During the press conference of the final match of the trilogy vs. Poirier, he threatened that the American would be leaving the arena in a stretcher, and even lashed out at him with a kick during their final faceoff.

McGregor also seemed to threaten Poirier’s wife and family post-match, which many fans classed as him taking it too far.

Usman stands at second place in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings, his record is currently 19-1-0 and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is quickly cementing his place as a UFC legend with each fight that passes.

His first and last loss came in May 2013 to Jose Caceres, and he has been unbeatable ever since, dominating his opponents and completing four successful title defences.

The bad blood between the pair already has fans eagerly awaiting a fight deal agreed between the two and with McGregor on back-to-back losses, he will be adamant to make a showstopping return and get back to his old winning ways we’ve seen in years gone by, whereas Usman would hope to extend his long and successful seven-year winning streak.

News Now - Sport News