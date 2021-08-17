Football Manager 2022 New Features: Everything we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is coming and we are expecting a vast amount of new features to be included in this year's game.

There is no doubting that the virtual management series is easily the biggest of its kind in the gaming industry, despite having begun life as Championship Manager all the way back in 1992.

Its rich heritage and realism has even led real-life football clubs to use their database for scouting analysis. Everton went down this route in 2008 having done a deal with Sports Interactive, the game's developers, where they would have had access to data compiled by over 1000 scouts, with 370,000 descriptions from 20,000 teams in over 50 countries across the globe (via Eurogamer).

There have been plenty of success stories that have come from the use of the Football Manager franchise - including an Azerbaijani student that became the manager of FC Baku's reserve team based on his success in the game (via Digital Spy).

As well as this, an anonymous Football Manager player tipped off the Philippines national team regarding the eligibility of Phil and James Younghusband to represent their country, to which the former went on to become the record goalscorer with over 50 goals.

This is mainly down to the extensive and detailed featured that are included in the series, with the last game, 2021, including the impressive matchday experience and all-new communication methods which got instructions across more effectively to the players on the pitch - even trophy presentations were reconstructed to look more realistic.

We are expecting plenty more in 2022, with some of the much-loved features retained from previous titles.

Read more: Football Manager 2022: Latest News, Release Date, Features, Wonderkids, PS5 and More

Football Manager 2022 New Features

Sports Interactive have never been shy to make alterations to their already successful sim, and we expect no difference of stance when it comes to Football Manager 2022.

Despite having the same match engine in 2021, there are not been any notification from the developers regarding any new implementations in this year's title.

However, fear not! We will provide further updates in due course as soon as information is made available regarding Football Manager 2022, so stick with us!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News