A bizarre video has emerged on social media showing an MMA match between two unnamed fighters believed to be taking place in Russia this past weekend.

The first fighter began confidently and sealed the match within the first 10 seconds.

After the pair touched gloves, fighter one threw a straight jab to the face, knocking down his opponent and winning the fight with the referee being forced to intervene.

As he made his way around the ring shouting in victory, the camera panned over to his downed opponent, who appeared to be making his way up.

However, the losing fighter clearly hadn’t taken it very well, as he is shown lunging at the referee attempting to take him down.

This is most likely due to the fact the match was stopped by the referee, preventing the fighter’s chance of recovering from the knock down and making a comeback.

Yet, the ref was well prepared for the sudden attack; he quickly locked his arm around the dazed fighter’s neck and maneuvered him around the ring before sending the fighter to sleep (again) as members from his team jumped in the ring to try and stop him.

It was seemingly too little, too late at this stage. As the team tries to grab their fighter and stand him upright, he is visibly knocked out as he flails in their arms, unable to stand.

The referee comically walked away from the encounter unphased and with a smirk on his face, shaking his head to onlookers.

Twitter users have hilariously responded to the wild video, with one viewer saying: “The Ref now has a 1-0 MMA record.”

Another pointed out: “He was fighting like his life depended on it and somehow went 0-2 in one night.”

With the referee seemingly being the star of the show, it raises the question of if there will ever be a need for a similar occurrence in mainstream UFC shows - and what fighter would need a takedown from a referee?

