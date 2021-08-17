Celtic Transfer News: Hoops' 'first wish' for key position revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Legia Warsaw defender Josip Juranovic is Celtic's first-choice to be the club's new right-back, Index reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Josip Juranovic?

Whilst the Bhoys have made a number of purchases in the transfer window, a new right-back has yet to come in, and Index reports that the 26-year-old is the player that the Hoops want to sign for that position.

Celtic have been linked with other right-backs recently, with the Herald reporting that the Scottish club have ended their interest in Manchester City's Yan Couto to pursue Juranovic.

Royal Antwerp's Aurelio Buta was also on the radar, but the Scottish Sun reports that Everton are now keen on signing the 24-year-old.

With those targets seemingly out of the picture, Juranovic is now reportedly Celtic's first choice for the position.

How have Celtic coped in the right-back position so far this season?

Right-back has been an issue for Celtic this season. Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops only have two in the first-team squad, and one of them - Lee O'Connor - has yet to play a first-team game for the club. As it stands, the only right-back that is being used by manager Ange Postecoglu is Anthony Ralston.

Ralston has performed well for the Hoops this season. He has played in seven games - and in every minute of football - and has scored two goals. Ralston should be pleased with his displays, and he should take the potential arrival of another right-back as a positive challenge.

Could Juranovic feature for Celtic against Rangers at the end of the month?

If Juranovic does arrive in the next few weeks, then he could be put into the first-team right away by Postecoglou, who has already thrown new signings into the deep end a few times this season.

Joe Hart joined the Hoops from Tottenham on the 4th of August, and he made his debut a day later in the Europa League against Jablonec. Liel Abada was confirmed as a Celtic player on the 14th of July, and his first appearance for the Hoops came six days later in the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland.

Should the right-back join Celtic ahead of the derby against Rangers on the 29th of August, he could well be put into the first-team right away.

That would be a bit of a gamble, but Abada scored on his Celtic debut and Hart has yet to play in a losing team for the Hoops - so there is cause for optimism with such an approach.

