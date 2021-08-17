Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With this being the final episode of Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam, WWE put on a stacked show with the likes of Goldberg, Randy Orton, Riddle and Bobby Lashley all featuring.

AJ Styles def. Riddle

After Riddle questioned Randy Orton once more about the possibility of reuniting RK-Bro, AJ Styles emerged to challenge The Original Bro to a one-on-one match.

Riddle was stunned to see Orton turn his back and walk away just before the bell could ring, leaving him to go it alone against The Phenomenal One. It was an omen that spelled the end for Riddle, as Styles earned the victory after connecting with a devastating Styles Clash.

Rhea Ripley def. Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H.

Charlotte Flair was eager to take in the action, sitting at the Raw announce table for the duration of this bout between Rhea Ripley and Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. A grueling battle ensued, culminating in a Riptide that gave The Nightmare the win.

The Queen continued to taunt The Almost Superhero for coming up short after the match, leading A.S.H. to jump all over Flair, sending Charlotte into the ring for more punishment at the hands of the Raw Women’s Champion and the victorious Ripley as well.

Drew McIntyre def. Veer & Shanky in a Handicap Match

The stakes were high for Drew McIntyre against both Veer & Shanky in a Handicap Match. With a win, McIntyre would get the duo banned from ringside for his showdown against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam, but with a loss, he would not be able to bring his mighty sword, Angela, to the ring for said SummerSlam match.

The Scottish Warrior prevailed, hitting Shanky with a wicked Claymore and subsequently sending The Modern Day Maharaja a clear message heading into SummerSlam.

Damian Priest def. The Miz

After helping to expose the truth about The Miz’s knee injury on John Morrison’s first-ever edition of “Moist TV,” Damian Priest got a chance to square off against The A-Lister.

The fact that Miz used Morrison for several months, not needing a wheelchair all along, rubbed America’s Moist Wanted the wrong way, leading Morrison to walk out on Miz during the bout and sealing a win for Priest using Sheamus’ Brogue Kick.

The Archer of Infamy’s use of The Celtic Warrior’s move prompted United States Champion Sheamus to sound off on Priest, vowing to defeat him at SummerSlam.

Mansoor def. MACE

With Mustafa Ali in his corner, Mansoor aimed to bounce back against the menacing MACE. After taking some punishment from MACE, Mansoor got the assist from Ali in the form of a sneaky dropkick, leading to a quick roll-up and stunning victory for Mansoor.

Randy Orton def. Omos by disqualification

Randy Orton’s tall task of attempting to vanquish the colossal Omos ended when AJ Styles got involved, swiftly kicking Orton while he was down to cause a disqualification.

An outnumbered Viper quickly saw Riddle rush to his aid and fend off the Raw Tag Team Champions, prompting Orton to delight the WWE Universe with his declaration that RK-Bro is in fact back.

An overexcited Riddle then took things one step further by challenging AJ Styles & Omos to a match for their Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam!

Karrion Kross def. Jeff Hardy

NXT Champion Karrion Kross got the jump before the bell as he attacked Jeff Hardy backstage before the match.

A weakened Hardy gave it his all to try and defeat Kross once again, but the vicious NXT Champion proved to be too much, countering the Twist of Fate into his patented Kross Jacket submission for the win.

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley

Still looking to take out their frustrations on Charlotte Flair, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley joined forces to take on The Queen and a partner of her choosing, Nia Jax.

An intrigued Shayna Baszler looked on at the back-and-forth tag team battle that eventually saw Flair tag herself in, much to Jax’s dismay, and get the pinfall victory over Ripley after hitting Natural Selection.

Goldberg took out Bobby Lashley with a massive Spear

An intense face-to-face confrontation between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his SummerSlam challenger Goldberg came to a head after Lashley vowed to end the career of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Goldberg didn’t take too kindly to being told this right in front of his son, Gage, leading Lashley to be on the receiving end of a massive Spear as Goldberg left with his son with his sights set on becoming the new WWE Champion.

