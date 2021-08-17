Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: Developers Implement New Banning Feature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone has a serious issue with hackers and a new feature has been implemented in-game to show the lobby when someone gets banned.

Many players have aimbot or walls and are cheating all the time. This is ruining the game and developers Treyarch has not dealt with the issue well at all.

The problem is so bad that some of the best and most popular streamers like TimTheTatMan and NickMercs have stopped playing the game and are instead playing Apex Legends.

Recently, Treyarch has said they will do more to sort out these issues but a lot will not be happy until they actually see some action.

Developers Implement New Banning Feature in Warzone Season 5

The hacking situation is so bad in the game right now that players are likely to find at least one hacker every match.

What makes it worse is that the developers only implement soft bans. This means that players can just create new accounts on the console and keep the hacks.

This new feature added into the game shows that Treyarch is trying to sort out their issues, but it doesn’t do much.

They have updated the kill feed in Warzone to now show when they ban a player during a game. The kill feed now says ‘Username has been banned’ instead of ‘disconnected.’

Along with this, Treyarch has stated that they will be doing a lot more when banning people. This could mean that we see whole console bans instead of soft bans, which would massively reduce the number of hackers in the game.

Season 5 only came out recently and we would normally see a lot more hype around it but this issue is currently so big that it has sucked the excitement out of such a release.

Call of Duty Warzone is such a great game, and players love battle royale game modes; however, these issues that are in the game are ruining it dramatically and unless we see it rectified soon, we could see the game drop off in the near future.

