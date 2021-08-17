Naomi Osaka: Star breaks down in tears at Cincinnati Masters press conference

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World number two Naomi Osaka broke down in tears during her first news conference since boycotting the media at this year’s French Open.

Osaka had previously refused to take part in press conferences at Roland-Garros to protect her mental health.

The Japanese star was fined $15,000 (£12,700) and subsequently withdrew from the tournament as well as Wimbledon, citing anxiety and depression as the reason.

Having returned to competitive action at the Olympics, Osaka is playing in the Cincinnati Open this week and spoke to the media ahead of her opening game.

The press conference had started smoothly before one specific question caused her to start crying.

A journalist asked how the 23-year-old balanced the benefits of a big media profile with not speaking to reporters, prompting Osaka to seek more clarity on the question.

A calm exchange between the pair ensued, but Osaka soon became overwhelmed and was reduced to tears briefly.

The press conference was stopped momentarily to allow the world number two to compose herself before the four-time major champion answered more questions.

Osaka stressed that she was “proud” of the stand she took in Paris and said, “It was something that needed to be done.”

“It felt like something I needed to do for myself,” she said. “I felt like I was holed up in my house for a couple of weeks and was a little bit embarrassed to go out.

"The biggest eye-opener was going to the Olympics and having other athletes come up to me and say they were really glad I did what I did."

The tennis icon also revealed she sent supportive messages to US gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of multiple Olympic events with mental health problems of her own.

"I sent her [Biles] a message but I also wanted to give her space because I know how overwhelming it can feel," said Osaka.

The reigning US Open champion will start her Cincinnati campaign tomorrow. She will donate all her winnings to the Haiti relief fund after the country was struck by a devastating earthquake at the weekend.

