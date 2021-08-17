League of Legends 11.17 Patch Notes: Champion Viego getting nerfs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The League of Legends dev team has confirmed that there will be a litany of changes coming in Patch 11.17. Among the changes are balance alterations to champions on the roster.

Viego is one of the champions set to get nerfed, with changes coming across the board for the champion in-game.

It was recently confirmed by gameplay designer August Browning that the dev team are looking at several nerfs for the champion in the latest patch. He said: “These are the Viego nerfs we're currently testing for the next patch.

“Goals:

1. Drain power from his resets, especially when behind or building tanky.

2. Reduce the versatility of his AA pattern by hitting AA range and camo radius.

3. Shift him slightly towards crit builds.”

Viego will also be receiving a nerf to his total auto-attack range, as well as several nerfs to his ultimate ability, Heartbreaker. Viego’s ability currently slows enemy champions by 99% for 0.5 seconds on live servers; however, this will be changed to 0.25 seconds when Patch 11.17 is released.

Viego Getting Nerfs in Patch 11.17

Viego has been absolutely dominant during solo queue and professional play, and the changes being implemented by Riot are hoping to address the balancing issues caused by this.

Lead Game Designer Jeevun Sidhu also confirmed that the changes for Patch 11.17 are more focused on solo queue and that pro-focused changes will be coming for patches 11.18 and 11.19.

He said: “A few systems changes, champion adjustments, and a light set of buffs/nerfs that are a bit more solo queue focused for now, since there is no pro play on this patch.

"11.18/11.19 will be more pro-focused (Worlds is on 11.19).”

