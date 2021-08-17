Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last night's episode of WWE Raw, the go-home show before SummerSlam, two more matches were confirmed for Saturday night's pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

On last night's show, Riddle and Randy Orton challenged AJ Styles and Omos to a match for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

During the show, Randy Orton walked out on Riddle during his match with AJ Styles, before Riddle would save the former WWE Champion from an attack from Omos and Styles later on in the show.

After Riddle made the save, Orton cut a promo on how the former United States Champion had earned his respect, declaring that RK-Bro was back.

Riddle then took the microphone for himself, challenging AJ Styles and Omos to a Raw Tag Team Championship match at the pay-per-view on Saturday night.

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Omos & AJ Styles wasn't the only match added to the SummerSlam card on Raw, with WWE also announcing that Alexa Bliss will square off against Eva Marie this weekend.

On the August 9 episode of WWE Raw last week, Alexa Bliss managed to beat Doudrop with a rollup after Lilly winked at the former NXT UK star and distracted her.

On this week's show, Eva Marie told Doudrop that she slipped up during the match, later confirming that she and Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one at SummerSlam later this week.

The rest of the card for SummerSlam has already taken shape, with the following eight matches previously being confirmed for the pay-per-view.

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - Raw Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest - United States Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena - Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

The Usos (c) vs. Dominik and Rey Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship

You can watch WWE SummerSlam live in the US on the Peacock and in all other international markers on the WWE Network on August 21.

News Now - Sport News