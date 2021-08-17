WATCH: Eddie Hall carries out one-handed sparring ahead of rescheduled fight with Thor

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall looks to be on the mend and is pushing himself to the limit as he prepares for his upcoming boxing match with long-term strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson.

Also known as 'The Beast', the former World's Strongest Man suffered a setback after sustaining a detached bicep during a sparring session following what he described as a "lazy hook."

As a result, his bout with the former Game of Thrones actor, which was due to take place in September, has now been put on hold with a new date yet to be pencilled in.

Hall has been documenting his training progress over on his YouTube channel, where he has 1.89 million subscribers, and even showcased himself having surgery on his arm muscle while awake, which has generated 709,000 views to date.

Despite this, the Stoke-born former strongman has been plugging away in training and has not thrown in the towel - ensuring that he is still in peak form for his fight.

Eddie Hall sparring

Footage was captured of Hall sparring one-handed on his official Instagram account, where his right hand was not used at all.

His trainer can be seen going through some pad work while Hall focused primarily on his jab work and agility, with footwork and defence being the main aims of the exercise.

While Bjornsson's preparations have so far been uneventful, the same can't be said in the Hall camp after what was a remarkably unfortunate injury to pick up considering the circumstances.

That being said, Hall appears to be determined for the fight to go ahead and has been pushing himself in every gym session that he carries out.

Time will tell when the fight will be rescheduled for, with both Hall and Thor going head to head under the glittering lights of Las Vegas, United States.

