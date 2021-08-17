Rangers Transfer News: Alfredo Morelos makes three-man shortlist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is one of three players on a Fenerbahce striker shortlist, Takvim reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alfredo Morelos?

It is alleged that the Gers forward is one of three forwards that the Turkish side are interested in signing.

The other players on the list are the RB Leipzig duo of Alexander Sorloth and Hee-chan Hwang.

The report states that the 'current market value' of Morelos is €12m (£10.2m).

Have Fenerbahce been linked with Morelos before?

Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for Morelos before, back in March 2019.

Fotomac reported that they were in talks with the Gers, after sporting director Damien Comoli contacted the Ibrox side about signing Morelos.

The story from 2019 claimed that Rangers' asking price for the Colombian striker was €8m (£6.8m).

If the talks happened, they didn't make much progress as Morelos is still a Rangers player.

Has Morelos improved as a player since Fenerbahce first declared their interest?

Morelos has improved as a player since Fenerbahce first expressed an interest in him. That was in March 2019, and in just over two seasons since then the forward has scored over 40 goals for the Gers.

In his entire Rangers career Morelos has scored 95 goals in 185 games. The 25-year-old also helped the Ibrox side to a first Premier League title in 10 years last season.

Are Rangers fed up with the Morelos speculation?

Rangers are probably fed up with the constant speculation surrounding Morelos. There always seem to be teams that want to buy the forward, with Fenerbahce just the latest.

The most prominent club mentioned this summer is FC Porto, as covered by GIVEMESPORT, with a recent report suggesting that the Ibrox club might have to drop their asking price for the striker after they were knocked out of the Champions League.

As long as Morelos keeps scoring goals, then teams will want to sign him. Morelos has scored 24 times for the Gers in Europe alone for Rangers, and that is bound to attract the attention of clubs.

It remains to be seen if Morelos will leave Rangers this summer, but it would be a bit of a surprise if was sold for the €12m (£10.2m) fee reported in Turkey.

The Gers will likely be looking for a bigger fee should they decide to sell the player in the next two weeks, as it was reported that they turned down an €18m (£16.25) bid from Lille for the player last August.

